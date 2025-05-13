Jets Insider Drops Interesting Nugget About Justin Fields
The New York Jets brought Justin Fields to town this offseason in free agency and he's already made a big impact on the organization.
Fields is expected to be the team's starter in 2025 after signing a two-year deal with the franchise. The team has done nothing short of committing to him. New York used the NFL Draft to add protection and weapons around Fields and didn't draft a quarterback despite speculation about the possibility.
The 26-year-old has done everything right so far in New York and The Athletic's Zack Rosenblatt shared that he's already emerging as one of the leaders of the franchise in just a short time.
"One of those participants is particularly important: new starting quarterback Justin Fields, signed to a two-year, $40 million deal this offseason to take over for Aaron Rodgers," Rosenblatt said. "When the Jets drafted Taylor, Fields was one of the first to reach out and welcome him. Fields has participated in the team’s workouts, attended a couple Knicks games and is quickly endearing himself to his teammates. On a young team with only four players older than 30, the Jets need someone to emerge as a leader; Fields is starting to show he can fill that role. Glenn noted Fields’ quiet confidence, calling it “unshakable” — and thinks that extends to his leadership style too.
"Even though he’s not the most vocal person, he’s active with his body language," Glenn said. "He’s active with his one-on-one conversations. If he has to stand in front of the guys and say something, he will. He won’t talk just to talk, because sometimes when you do that players around you can get deadhead. But he says things when it needs to be said. He’s a really good athlete, he works his butt off in the weight room. He’s another guy that’s doing everything he can to improve. And whatever advantage he can get from coaching, strength and conditioning, being on the field, he’s going to take that advantage and run with it. I’m happy with where he’s at."
There's a lot to be excited about right now in New York right now with Fields.