Jets Insider Gives Latest On Rookie Armand Membou
The New York Jets are in a good position right now when it comes specifically to the offensive line.
This wasn't the case over the last few years. But, now the team has 2025 No. 7 overall pick Armand Membou. 2024 first-round pick Olu Fashanu is expected to play a bigger role in 2025 as well than he did initially as a rookie last year. There's a lot to like about this offensive line and that's exciting in part because the Jets are expected to be a more run-heavy team in 2025.
New York went out and signed Justin Fields in free agency and head coach Aaron Glenn has heavily praised the running back room of Breece Hall, Braelon Allen, and Isaiah Davis. The addition specifically of Membou this offseason should play a significant role in clearing up room for the running game and protecting Fields.
ESPN's Rich Cimini gave the latest update on Membou in a column shared by ESPN tracking all of the 2025 first-round picks.
"No. 7. Jets: Armand Membou, OT," Cimini said. "Barring something unforeseen, Membou will be the Week 1 starter at right tackle. All indications from the offseason pointed in that direction. It's almost impossible to evaluate an offensive lineman in non-padded practices, but this much was clear in the spring: Membou is an exceptional mover for 332 pounds. That 4.92-second 40-yard dash at the scouting combine wasn't a fluke.
"With that kind of agility, he should be able to block at the second level. He did struggle some against Will McDonald IV, a bendy pass rusher, but offensive linemen are at a disadvantage without pads. Line coach Steve Heiden said, 'We've seen all the workout warriors who can't play a lick of ball. Membou can play ball.'"
The Jets seemingly made the right call, at least on paper in the draft.
More NFL: Jets Rookie Predicted For Breakout 'Instant-Impact' Season