Jets Insider Hints NY Could Cut $44 Million Playmaker
The New York Jets have already made a lot of moves this offseason but there has been a lack of one that has been somewhat surprising.
As the offseason really started to heat up after the hiring of Aaron Glenn and Darren Mougey, reports started to surface that they were going to make sweeping changes. This was done by cutting ties with Aaron Rodgers and Davante Adams along with others. While this is the case, another guy whose name popped up in rumors was receiver Allen Lazard.
He signed a four-year, $44 million deal with the Jets thanks to the addition of Rodgers. He was given permission to seek a trade but nothing has come to fruition. He also hasn't been released as of this moment like Rodgers and Adams.
He's still in the organization, but The Athletic's Zack Rosenblatt shared that there's still a chance that he could get cut by the team.
"The Jets need more weapons for Justin Fields," Rosenblatt said. "Badly. Yes, they’re in good shape at running back. While Garrett Wilson is there at wide receiver, an argument could be made the Jets have one of the worst groups of targets at both wide receiver and tight end in the NFL — especially at TE, where they added Stone Smartt to a room with Jeremy Ruckert.
"Fields needs a reliable tight end for the offense the Jets are going to run — someone who can act as a safety valve in the middle of the field while also contributing as a blocker — which is why they’ve been heavily tied to Penn State’s Tyler Warren. At receiver, Allen Lazard is the current No. 2 — and he might still get cut. After him it’s just Tyler Johnson, Malachi Corley and Xavier Gipson."
The Jets need more playmakers at this point, but there still does seem to be a chance that Lazard is elsewhere by the time the 2025 season gets here.
