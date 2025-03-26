Steelers Star Reveals If He's Spoken To Aaron Rodgers
The Aaron Rodgers sweepstakes is still going on despite the fact that potential landing spots are certainly decreasing.
Rodgers has been linked to the Minnesota Vikings, New York Giants, and the Pittsburgh Steelers. Minnesota reportedly opted to stick with JJ McCarthy and give him a shot, at least for now. The Giants have been somewhat quiet recently, but were still seemingly in the running for Rodgers but that isn't the case any longer. The Giants recently signed Jameis Winston and followed up by signing Russell Wilson.
The future Hall of Famer recently visited the Steelers, but hasn't announced a decision yet. At this point, it seems like he will either land in Pittsburgh or retire. Maybe something else could open up, but right now the most likely options are the Steelers or hanging up his cleats.
It seems like the Steelers are currently more of an option than retirement than Pittsburgh, but this is Rodgers we're talking about. There's no way to predict what he's going to do. The New York Jets moved on and now have Justin Fields with the team. Rodgers hasn't announced anything, but Steelers tight end Pat Freiermuth shared he has spoken to the former Jets quarterback while speaking to Andrew Fillipponi and Chris Mueller of "93.7 The Fan."
"Yeah, I've been in contact," Freiermuth said. "It's not his phone number. I've just been DM-ing on my Instagram. I haven't gotten past the DM phase."
Keep an eye on Pittsburgh.
More NFL: Jets $36 Million Move Called ‘Biggest Head-Scratcher’