NFL Writer Reveals Jets' Biggest Roster Need Before NFL Draft
The New York Jets have a lot of holes to fill in the upcoming NFL Draft. New York could use help across the offensive or defensive lines. It could use work at tight end and wide receiver, too. Quarterback depth beyond Justin Fields is a bit worrisome. Cornerback is also a bit of a hole at this point.
But what's the biggest hole on New York's roster?
NFL Spinzone's Lou Scataglia recently listed tight end as the Jets' biggest need heading into the NFL Draft.
"With virtually no production at all at tight end right now, the New York Jets are absolutely in play to take Tyler Warren or Colston Loveland with this pick in the first round," Scataglia wrote.
The hole left in the Jets' roster when Tyler Conklin opted to leave in free agency is impossible to deny. Conklin was a major piece of the Jets' offense in 2024, recording 51 catches for 449 yards and four touchdowns on the campaign.
The Jets are left with a tight end room of Neal Johnson, Zack Kuntz, Jeremy Ruckert, and Stone Smartt. These four have combined for just 66 catches and 644 yards on their four careers.
The Jets could fill this hole with Tyler Warren at the top of the first round or Colston Loveland if New York opts to trade back in the first round. Either Big Ten tight end prospect would fill this hole on the roster in a huge way.
