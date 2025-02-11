Jets Insider Predicts $180 Million QB Could Replace Aaron Rodgers
The New York Jets are going to have some big shoes to fill this offseason.
New York reportedly will be moving on from four-time Most Valuable Player Aaron Rodgers this offseason after spending two seasons with the team. He was able to make 18 starts throughout his run in New York due to his Achilles injury in 2023.
He hasn't announced if he wants to continue his playing career, but he seems like he has more in the tank. The 41-year-old finished the 2024 season with 28 touchdown passes and 11 interceptions in his first year back from the Achilles injury.
Who will be under center for New York in 2025? ESPN's Rich Cimini talked all things Rodgers on Tuesday and predicted that four-time Pro Bowler Kirk Cousins will be the team's next quarterback.
"It kind of reminds me of 1998 when Aaron Glenn was a player on this team," Cimni said. "Bill Parcells was in his second year and knew it wasn't going to work with Neil O'Donnell so they cut him and took a huge cap hit. At the time it was a huge cap hit and he had Glenn Foley and was going to go with Glenn Foley. He had his quarterback but all of a sudden Vinny Testaverde materialized in June with the June 1st cut.
"They bring him in and you guys know what happened. The rest is history. I can see something like that happening. The question is, I guess, Tyrod Taylor is playing the role of Glenn Foley in this case. The question is who is going to be their Testaverde? I think you could see Kirk Cousins certainly moving into that role. I think the Jets made the right decision here."
Cousins signed a four-year, $180 million deal with the Atlanta Falcons but didn't make it through the year as the team's starter. It wouldn't be shocking to see him get cut this offseason. If that becomes the case, he could do something similar to what Russell Wilson did this season.
He was let go by the Denver Broncos and signed with Pittsburgh. Denver was on the hook for a huge chunk of cash for Wilson so Pittsburgh was able to bring him and pay him just over $1.2 million. If Cousins gets cut, he likely could be had for a similar price tag with Atlanta on the hook for the majority of his bill in 2025.
Cousins and the Jets had interest in one another before, but things didn't work out when he decided against coming to New York.
