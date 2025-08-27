Aaron Rodgers Reacts To Jets-Steelers Question
With the initial 53-man roster shared for the New York Jets, now the attention can start to turn even more towards the team's Week 1 matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
The Jets will kick off the 2025 season in just 11 days now. As we get closer to the game, we surely will see some changes to the roster still. The Jets announced the initial 53-man roster, but it won't be the final one. On Wednesday, we will start to hear about waiver claims across the league. New York could be a team to watch. But, we'll see what happens on that front.
There's no way to know what that will bring, but what we do know right now is that the Jets will face off against former New York quarterback Aaron Rodgers in just 11 days.
Rodgers was asked by Adam Schein on Mad Dog Sports Radio his thoughts on the upcoming rematch and had a somewhat surprising answer.
The Jets will face off against their old friend in just a few days
"Probably nowhere near where it might be made out," Rodgers said. "A lot has changed over there, coaching staff-wise, player-wise. Obviously, I have friendships over there, but it's one game out of 17, and at 5 o'clock Eastern on that Sunday, it's only going to be on to the next game. So that's just the way it is."
At this point, there doesn't have to be much said about Rodgers' time in New York over the last two years because it has been talked about at length. He was in New York over the last two years, things didn't work out, and the Jets moved on this offseason after the hiring of Aaron Glenn and Darren Mougey. Rodgers will try to get the Steelers back on track in what is expected to be his final season in the NFL.
Former Steelers quarterback, Justin Fields, will try to get the Jets back on track after a couple of rough years. It will be a fun matchup, but the team surely does look a lot different now.
