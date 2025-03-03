Jets Insider Reveals 3 Aaron Rodgers Replacement Options To Watch
We are one week away from free agency kicking off across the National Football League.
The negotiation period opens for players and teams on Monday, March 10th. The two sides can start speaking, although they can't officially sign until the new league year begins.
When free agency opens, the most interesting thing to watch out for surely will be how the New York Jets handle the quarterback position. The Jets obviously are moving on from Aaron Rodgers and now have Tyrod Taylor and Jordan Travis on the roster. It has been reported on numerous occasions that the Jets may be looking to bring another veteran into the mix.
SNY's Connor Hughes reported that Marcus Mariota, Justin Fields, and Carson Wentz are three guys to watch out for.
"The Jets are far more likely to dabble in the second-tier-veteran-quarterback market, sources who met with the team in Indianapolis told SNY," Hughes said. "They came away from those meetings believing that the Jets' plan is to pair Tyrod Taylor with another veteran and then draft someone on Day 2 (or trade up late in the first round to have the fifth-year option). Marcus Mariota, Justin Fields, and Carson Wentz are three names to keep an eye on, per sources.
"The caveat here is if something funky happens on draft night. While a trade up to the first two selections is too pricey, a trade up two spots is a far different story. If a quarterback the Jets like slips, then (Darren Mougey) could absolutely go up a pick or two to get him."
Of these three, Fields obviously is the most interesting. He's just 25 years old and was the No. 11 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. When Fields is at his best, he's dynamic, but made just six starts in 2024 with the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Wentz backed up Patrick Mahomes with the Kansas City Chiefs in 2024 and Mariota backed up Jayden Daniels with the Washington Commanders.
