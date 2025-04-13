Jets Insider Reveals 3 'Top Candidates' For No. 7 Pick
The New York Jets are just 11 days away from adding another big piece to the franchise.
The offseason has been full of change so far. From Aaron Glenn being named the team's new head coach, filling out his staff with a host of new faces, adding Darren Mougey as general manager, cutting ties with Aaron Rodgers and Davante Adams among others, and adding some more pieces like Justin Fields. It's been a pretty wild offseason so far and it's just April.
New York now is preparing for the upcoming National Football League Draft and will be on the clock with the No. 7 pick. There's been a lot of noise about who the team could select with the pick. It's hard to cut through the noise sometimes but it's good to listen to what the insiders are saying, especially when the Jets have been as quiet as they have.
ESPN's Rich Cimini shared a column on Sunday and included in it was that the team's "top candidates" for the No. 7 pick are Will Campbell, Armand Membou, and Tyler Warren.
"With the seventh pick... : With 11 days to go before the draft, the top candidates for the Jets' pick at No. 7 are tackles Will Campbell (LSU) and Armand Membou (Missouri) and tight end Tyler Warren (Penn State). This is based on conversations with league sources," Cimini said. "The ESPN draft predictor says Membou is the most likely choice, followed by linebacker Jalon Walker (Georgia) and running back Ashton Jeanty (Boise State). The predictor uses expert mock drafts, Scouts, Inc. grades and team needs to formulate its percentages."
Campbell or Membou would bolster the offensive line while Warren would give Fields a massive target at tight end. We won't have to wait much longer to see who the team will take.
