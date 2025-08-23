Jets Insider Reveals 4 Candidates To Bolster WR Room
It has been talked about a lot over the last few days that the New York Jets could use another wide receiver as teh 2025 season approaches.
Preseason is now behind us. Garrett Wilson is the Jets' No. 1 receiver and right now Josh Reynolds seems like the No. 2. Other guys expected to play a role are Allen Lazard and Arian Smith among others right now barring a surprise cut or addition.
Dianna Russini of The Athletic reported earlier in the week that the Jets are one of a few teams that are interested in adding another receiver and even have monitored the trade market.
"The Jets are among several teams monitoring the trade market for potential wide receiver additions, per sources. The 49ers and Vikings are also making calls," Russini said.
Could the Jets add another WR?
ESPN's Rich Cimini talked about the team's roster construction and specificially mentioned Alec Pierce, Tim Patrick Jackson Meeks, and Tyler Scott as potential receiver fits.
"Going into the last PS game/roster cutdown, the Jets have a number of needs," Cimini said. "Already addressed DT (Phillips and Briggs). Other positions: 1. WR (Alec Pierce, Tim Patrick, Jackson Meeks, Tyler Scott, et al. Pierce would have to be a trade. Others could shake free. Romeo Doubs has been rumored, but LaFleur says no way) 2. Edge rusher (depth). 3. QB (depends on Taylor’s health/availability). 4. TE."
Of this group, Pierce stands out the most. He's coming off of a season in which he racked up 824 receiving yards on just 37 catches. He's a big-play waiting to happen and led the league with 22.3 yards per reception. That's pretty nuts. Plus, he's just 25 years old. If the Jets could somehow get the Colts to shake him loose, he would immediately be New York's No. 2 option. But, there's no way to know if the Colts are willing to move him. Roster cut-down day is coming on August 26th, though, so we don't have to wait much longer to see what the Jets' next big decision will look like.
More NFL: Aaron Glenn Reacts To Unexpected Jets-Vikings Trade