Jets 'Motivated' To Get Two Blockbuster Deals Done
The New York Jets are fortunate to have not only one, but two top-tier foundational pieces for the franchise right now.
There's a lot of talent on the roster -- including Justin Fields after recently signing -- but Sauce Gardner and Garrett Wilson are clearly the two biggest building blocks with the franchise right now. Gardner is a legitimate No. 1 corner and has the upside to be the top cornerback in football.
Wilson has had a historic start to his Jets career with three straight seasons with 1,000 or more receiving yards. That hadn't been done before him and he even set a new career-high in 2024 1,104 yards despite the drama with Aaron Rodgers.
Both are eligible to land contract extensions this offseason and ESPN's Rich Cimini shared that the team is "motivated" to get deals done with both.
"No. 5. Possible extensions: The organization will wait until after the draft before exploring possible extensions for Gardner and Wilson, according to (Darren Mougey)," Cimini said. "The Jets seem motivated to get them done, but it must make financial sense.
"Team officials speak highly of both players. Discussing Gardner, (Aaron Glenn) said, "This guy can be the best in the league." The coach added that the two-time All-Pro 'didn't have the best year last year,' acknowledging that his tackling must improve. Gardner missed 17 percent of his tackle attempts, the fourth-highest rate on the team, per Next Gen Stats."
It would be expensive to land both on new deals, but both are worth it.
