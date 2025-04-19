Jets Insider Says Rumored Target Has 'Star Potential'
The New York Jets are just five days away from making a pretty major decision.
The Jets have the No. 7 pick in the National Football League Draft and it will be Aaron Glenn and Darren Mougey's first selection leading the franchise. The decision has been speculated about a lot. There haven't been many leaks about the franchise this offseason, but there has been chatter that the team's decision could come down to either bolstering the offensive line or adding a high-end tight end.
ESPN's Rich Cimini gave the latest update on the possibility for the team on Saturday.
"Jets draft nugget: They've selected 5 tight ends in the first round in the common-draft era (since 1967), the most of any team. Most recent: Dustin Keller, 2008," Cimini said. "Is No. 6 on the horizon?
"Certainly, Tyler Warren has to be considered with the 7th pick. It's a huge need and Warren has star potential. Colston Loveland can't be ignored, either. The question is, do you take a TE instead of a highly-rated OT? There's a better chance of finding a quality TE in Round 2 than an OT, which could influence their thinking."
Tyler Warren and Armand Membou have been the two guys mentioned the most. Warren is a potential game-changing tight end prospect coming off a season in in which he had 104 catches for 1,233 yards. Membou is arguably the top offensive tackle in the draft and would significantly bolster the offensive line for at least the next four years.
It's a tough decision. What should the Jets do?