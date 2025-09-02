Jets Insider Sends Justin Fields Message Ahead of Week 1
The New York Jets took a leap of faith by cutting quarterback Aaron Rodgers and signing youngster Justin Fields to take his place.
Fields hasn't proved much at all at the NFL level, but his potential is as high as any signal caller in the league. The Jets are going to need to tap into his abilities to get the most out of him if they want this risk to prove to be worth it.
Jets insider Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic recently discussed Fields as a quarterback, but specifically as a passer, ahead of Week 1.
Jets' passing attack won't be something to call home about
"Justin Fields delivered what was expected this summer. He flashed his impressive running ability, which will be an asset in a run-heavy offense. He had his moments as a passer too, especially when the offense was moving quickly and he needed to make quick decisions," Rosenblatt wrote. "But Fields also was a bit inconsistent with his accuracy, still had a propensity for holding onto the ball too long, and the amount of shots he was taking downfield seemed to decrease as camp progressed.
"That’s not to say he had a bad camp — he didn’t. There is clearly talent. The Jets have the tools to be one of the best rushing attacks in the NFL. The best-case scenario for this offense involves the Jets taking early leads, running it down the defense’s throat, killing clock, and winning some low-scoring games. But that simply will not happen every week. There will be games in which the Jets need to air it out, moments when Fields has to complete a pass on third-and-long, and the Jets need to at least have the threat of a deep passing game."
Fields has been solid at times during training camp, but other times, his arm lacks the accuracy and touch needed at the NFL level.
Not every game is going to go according to plan for the Jets. They won't be able to run the ball for four quarters in all 17 games, so Fields is going to need to prove to Aaron Glenn and the team that he can make plays with his arm, too.
Week 1 against the loaded Pittsburgh Steelers defense will be the first big test for Fields and the Jets offense.
