Jets Predicted To Land Season-Altering Trade For $33 Million WR
The New York Jets still need to add a wide receiver to their roster, or else young quarterback Justin Fields could struggle. Fields is being handed the keys to an offense that struggled tremendously last year before losing talent and depth at wide receiver.
At this point, the Jets will likely need to turn to the trade block in order to land a quality wide receiver two who can play beside Garrett Wilson.
Thomas Carelli of Fantasy Sports OnSi recently predicted the Jets would send cornerback Q'Wantez Stiggers and a 2026 fifth-round pick (fourth with incentives) to the Las Vegas Raiders to acquire disgruntled wide receiver Jakobi Meyers.
Jets-Raiders mock trade sends Jakobi Meyers to New York
"It is been very well in the news that the Jets desire to have another key receiver next to Garrett Wilson," Carelli wrote. "The team signed Josh Reynolds as they still contract Allen Lazard, but neither player has stood out to be key offensive weapons for this team.
"The Jets will be very run-heavy this year, and project to have success in this scheme. However, should they wish to add another receiver, Jakobi Meyers is sitting right there at good value. He is an expiring contract, but the Jets should be able to absorb his money for a short-term rental. If anything, they can always resign the 28-year-old veteran who is coming off of his first 1,000-yard season."
For the Jets, this trade would make plenty of sense. Meyers would be a massive upgrade to the offense, and he would give Fields a solid second option in the passing game. This would open up the offense as a whole, as Fields and the Jets wouldn't need to rely on the run as heavily as they would right now.
But it seems unlikely the Raiders will trade Meyers right now, even though the wide receiver requested a trade out of Las Vegas. The front office in Las Vegas hasn't seemed to budge in terms of listening to offers for Meyers.
At this point, it seems unlikely, but if Meyers begins to cause issues with the Raiders, a market could come together.
