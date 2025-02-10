Jets Star Sounds Off On Aaron Rodgers Reports Before Deactivating Account
The New York Jets certainly are in an interesting spot right now.
Reports began to pick up steam on Sunday afternoon ahead of the Super Bowl sharing that the team will be moving on from future Hall of Fame quarterback Aaron Rodgers. He spent the last two seasons in New York and it was a roller coaster of a stint, but he clearly has some love for him in the locker room.
Over the last few weeks, a handful of current and former teammates came to his defense with many saying they hoped he would be back for the 2025 season. He hasn't announced if he is going to play in 2025 and the team hasn't commented on the reports publicly at this time, so anything still could happen, but it seems like the Jets are going in a different direction.
Three-time Pro Bowler Quinnen Williams is someone who has publicly praised Rodgers recently and he took to social media with two separate posts before deactivating his account, as shared by Take Flight Media's Harrison Glaser.
The first post read: "Another rebuild year for me I guess" with a wide-eyed emoji. He followed it up with a second post with an emoji of a hand with its thumb down.
As of this writing, Williams' X account -- formerly known as Twitter -- currently is still deactivated. The Jets have had a tough decision on their hands and it seems like they have potentially come to an outcome. Will it turn out to be the right choice?
