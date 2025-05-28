Jets Insider Shuts Down Wild Quarterback Rumors
The New York Jets had a need at quarterback this offseason and solved it by quickly signing 26-year-old dual-threat signal-caller Justin Fields.
Fields signed a two-year deal and the buzz out of camp has been very positive so far. The 2025 National Football League season is under 100 days from kicking off and things are quiet now which has stirred up a lot of wild speculation.
If you look at the look at the Jets roster right now, they have a clear-cut starter in Fields, a solid veteran behind him in Tyrod Taylor, and then two young guys in Adrian Martinez and Brady Cook. Even with Travis Hunter retiring, the Jets have a pretty full-looking quarterback room.
While this is the case, there have been some pretty odd rumors and baseless speculation throughout the offseason about the chances of bringing in another veteran or even people looking ahead and projecting 2026 NFL Draft options to replace Fields. It's a quiet time in the offseason so random things are said by people, but the Jets' quarterback room is one of the easier things to talk about with the franchise right now.
The team liked Fields and went out and got him quickly. He has just a two-year deal, but at 26 years old, there's potential for more.
Aaron Glenn has been clear that his goal is to win now. Adding Fields clearly is an important piece of that.
It doesn't seem likely by any means that anyone else is coming to the quarterback room aside from some sort of project. SNY's Connor Hughes was posed this very question and made that clear.
"It would surprise me if they signed anyone notable before the start of training camp," Hughes said. "They have four under contract (Justin Fields, Tyrod Taylor, Adrian Martinez, Brady Cook). The starter is locked in Fields. Taylor is as good of a backup as any in the NFL. Martinez and Cook are likely camp arms.
"With Jordan Travis gone, though, the Jets don’t have any developmental projects. They might look to add one after the rosters trim to the practice squad to fill that role – someone GM Darren Mougey had a draftable grade on in 2024 or 2025 who might shake free."
There you have it. If you see anything in the short term about options to replace Fields you can keep scrolling.
More NFL: Jets 'Bold Prediction' Would Cut Ties With Superstar