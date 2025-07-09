Jets Insider Talks Garrett Willson, Sauce Gardner Decisions
The New York Jets have had a transformational offseason to this point.
New York was at a crossroads at the end of the 2024 season and has opted for big changes led by the hiring of Aaron Glenn to be the team’s head coach.
Since then, the team’s priorities have involved building a new culture and getting younger. It’s obviously easier said than done, but it helps when you have superstar building blocks already in place. New York is lucky to have that in Sauce Gardner and Garrett Wilson.
Gardner arguably is the top cornerback in football and Wilson is one of the most exciting young playmakers in the game. He’s entering his fourth season and is another big year away from potentially being considered a top 10 receiver in the NFL.
We’ll see what happens, but these guys are both superstars and are the cornerstones of the franchise. The Jets should do everything possible to keep them around and there have been reports about potential contract extensions. Deals haven’t gotten done yet, but The Athletic's Zack Rosenblatt talked about the possibility.
"New York Jets," Rosenblatt said. "CB Sauce Gardner and WR Garrett Wilson. Yes, I cheated and picked two, but it’s hard to pick one without including the other. Until (or if) the Jets’ two young stars sign an extension, it will be a topic to confront. The longer the Jets wait, the more they’ll have to pay. Gardner wants to be the highest-paid corner in the NFL — and I’d expect that Wilson is seeking in the range of $25-30 million per season. Both have publicly stated they want to be with New York for life — and the Jets would be smart to lock in their two biggest building blocks sooner than later, even if they don’t technically have to."
Will the two young stars ink new deals before the 2025 season begins?
