Jets Predicted To Bolster Offense With New 1,200-Yard Receiver For Justin Fields

It's an important week for the Jets

Jackson Roberts

Nov 21, 2024; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Justin Fields (2) throws the ball during warm ups before the game against the Cleveland Browns at Huntington Bank Field Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-Imagn Images
Nov 21, 2024; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Justin Fields (2) throws the ball during warm ups before the game against the Cleveland Browns at Huntington Bank Field Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-Imagn Images
The New York Jets may not be committed to Justin Fields for all that long, but they're giving him an earnest chance to become their franchise quarterback.

After signing Fields to a two-year, $40 million deal in free agency in March, the Jets' brass has consistently expressed confidence that the 25-year-old former first-round pick can rediscover his star potential. During Thursday's NFL Draft, they'll have their best chance yet to build an offense around him.

The Jets have plenty of building blocks on offense, but there are two positions that stick out as obvious needs, which they will have the chance to address with the seventh overall pick: offensive tackle and tight end.

One NFL writer believes the Jets will opt for the latter when they're on the clock on Thursday.

On Monday, Pro Football Network's Jacob Infante predicted that the Jets would draft Penn State tight end Tyler Warren, the slam dunk number one player at his position in this draft class, to bolster the offensive skill group around Fields.

"An offensive tackle like Armand Membou could be on the table for the New York Jets in a scenario like this 2025 NFL Mock Draft. However, the chance to find a standout tight end for Justin Fields to throw to might be too good to overlook," Infante wrote.

"As a second-team CSN All-American, Tyler Warren had a productive year at Penn State. He’s a big-bodied tight end with strong hands, solid ball skills, and the ability to make an every-down impact."

Last season at Penn State, Warren had 1,233 receiving yards, eight receiving touchdowns, 218 rushing yards, four rushing touchdowns, and even a passing touchdown. He's not only a big, athletic target, but he's a player who would bring an element of surprise to a Jets offense that was surprisingly mundane last season.

On Thursday night at 8 p.m. EST, we'll find out how the chips fall for the Jets and the rest of the league.

