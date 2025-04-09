Jets' Justin Fields Has Simple Message After Garrett Wilson Reunion
There is a new quarterback-wide receiver duo in town for the New York Jets.
Garrett Wilson obviously is still in town, but there is a new guy -- to us -- but old to him who will toss the ball in 2025. Wilson played his college football at Ohio State and at that time, Justin Fields was the team's quarterback. Fields was taken with the No. 11 pick by the Chicago Bears in the 2021 National Footbal League Draft and Wilson was selected with the No. 10 pick in the 2022 NFL Draft by the Jets.
The duo clearly thrived in college together and now we will get to see what they can do at the NFL level. Wilson has had a historic start to his NFL career with the Jets. He became the first receiver in team history to eclipse 1,000 yards or more in the first three years of his career. Even with questionable quarterback play over the last three years, Wilson has found a way to thrive.
Fields looked much better as a passer in 2024 with the Pittsburgh Steelers than he did with the Bears at times.
The 26-year-old has been the big pickup of the offseason so far for the Jets. He opened up about his reunion with Wilson on Wednesday, as transcribed by The Athletic's Zack Rosenblatt.
"Justin Fields on reuniting with Garrett Wilson: 'It's awesome. We played in college and when I saw him it was really like the old days. I don't think our relationship skipped a beat.'
There was a time in which there was real fear that Wilson could request a trade after the 2024 season ended. Now, he's back with his friend and the vibes are off the charts.
