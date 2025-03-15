Jets' Justin Fields Projected To Outperform $40 Million Price Tag
The New York Jets made the bold decision to cut quarterback Aaron Rodgers and sign free agent Justin Fields to replace him.
Fields is coming off an abbreviated season with the Pittsburgh Steelers in which he started the first six games before being benched in favor of Russell Wilson. Now with the Jets, the Ohio State product with have the keys to the team.
Bucky Brooks of FOX Sports recently predicted Fields would have a huge year in 2025. The 26-year-old may even outperform the $40 million price tag attached to him by the Jets.
"Despite spending the last half of the 2024 season on the bench after Mike Tomlin's controversial decision to hand the ball over to Russell Wilson to lead the Pittsburgh Steelers' playoff run, the former first-rounder lands in a perfect spot in New York," Brooks wrote. "New head coach Aaron Glenn's experience defending Fields prompted the former Pro Bowler to handpick the dynamic dual-threat to spark the Jets' revival.
"With a 1,000-yard rushing season on the resume and a head coach urging him to utilize his superpowers (running skills and playmaking ability) to enhance an offense led by a pair of young stars (Breece Hall and Garrett Wilson), the Jets' new QB1 could shine on the big stage on Broadway.
The Jets will likely give Fields the best chance to succeed that he's seen during his NFL tenure. The Chicago Bears never had the team around him to give the former first round pick a chance. The Steelers only gave him six starts before casting him aside.
With the Jets, he reunites with college teammate Garrett Wilson. This duo could connect for 1,000 yards and ten touchdowns and nobody would be surprised. It's not outlandish to expect Fields to outperform him $40 million contract during his first two years in the Big Apple.
