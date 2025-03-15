What Should Jets Expect From Justin Fields In Year 1?
Earlier this offseason, the New York Jets made the decision to cut veteran quarterback Aaron Rodgers. In an attempt to seemingly turn the page to a new era of Jets football, the team signed free agent Justin Fields to a two-year, $40 million deal.
Fields has had a roller coaster ride of an NFL career at this point. He's never been placed in a position to succeed, but that narrative could change as a member of the Jets.
What should the Jets and their fans expect from Fields in year one?
To answer that question, we'll need to dive deeper into his career statistics to this point. Fields hasn't played a full 17 game season yet, either because of injuries or ongoing quarterback competitions. To even the playing field, we'll look at his stats per game.
In 2023, the Chicago Bears put a decent offense, which included D.J. Moore, around Fields. That season, Fields averaged 197 passing yards per game. During that same season, he also averaged 50 rushing yards per game. In 2022, Fields played 15 games and ran for over 1,100 yards and eight touchdowns.
His career averages for rushing and passing yards per game are 50 yards and 155 yards per game, respectively. Last season, the Pittsburgh Steelers didn't really give him much of a chance to showcase his abilities, as each game seemed like the plan was to control the clock rather than move the ball.
It's fair to assume that Fields could throw for somewhere between 160 and 220 yards per game in 2025. If his wide receiver room remains as it is right now, which is concerning, that number could be closer to 160 yards per game. But if the Jets add some talent out wide, that number could approach 200.
On the ground, the Jets will likely allow Fields to showcase his talents. I'd imagine he runs for over 50 yards per game while carrying in a handful of touchdowns. New York's loaded running back room will help open up the ground game for Fields.
Final prediction: 3,150 passing yards, 20 passing touchdowns, eight interceptions, 800 rushing yards, and seven rushing touchdowns.
