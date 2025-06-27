Jets’ Justin Fields Surprisingly Compared To Chiefs QB: ‘Stabilizer’
What can New York Jets fans realistically expect from Justin Fields in 2025 and beyond?
Fields, a former No. 11 overall pick out of Ohio State, brings athleticism, arm talent, and a degree of as-yet-untapped potential to a franchise that has long searched for stability at the quarterback position.
Preconceived notions about Fields from Jets fans vary widely. On one end of the spectrum, some fans were disappointed to see Aaron Rodgers leave, considering a younger player like Fields a downgrade. On the other end, some fans see Fields as New York's next franchise quarterback, someone who could lead the Jets to Super Bowl contention.
Analysts are also divided on Fields.
Gang Green Nation’s John Butchko recently spoke about a possible middle path for Fields -- not a disappointment, but also not a franchise QB.
“I don't think … the goal for Justin Fields is for him to be the starting quarterback for the Jets for the next 10 years,” Butchko said on a recent episode of the Locked On Jets podcast.
“I don't think it's realistic to expect Justin Fields to be the long-term savior at quarterback. What Justin Fields can be is a stabilizer."
"Justin Fields, if he plays effectively enough, buys the Jets time to find their franchise quarterback. I’m kind of hoping he's like the Jets’ version of Alex Smith with the (Kansas City) Chiefs, where he gives them stable enough quarterback play for a couple of years, that they don't feel obligated to rush into picking (another QB) … that they wait for the next franchise quarterback to come to them, like the Chiefs did."
"The Chiefs waited four or five years with Alex Smith before they picked Patrick Mahomes. I’m hoping for Fields to be the bridge to the next great Jets franchise quarterback.”
Smith, a former No. 1 overall pick, was never a flashy superstar but was known for his efficiency, low turnover rate, and ability to manage games effectively.
During his tenure with the Chiefs, Smith posted a 50-26 regular-season record, led the team to four playoff appearances, and provided the stability needed for Kansas City to develop a winning culture.
His steady play allowed the Chiefs to patiently draft and develop Patrick Mahomes, who would later become one of the NFL’s all-time greats.
Fields, similarly, has the tools to be a stabilizing force. His dual-threat ability should add a dynamic element to the Jets’ offense that wasn't there with Rodgers. While not a polished pocket passer, his mobility and playmaking can keep defenses honest.
Butchko's comparison is solid, even if it's a tad jarring to already be resigned to the fact that Fields isn't the next "guy" for the Jets. Surely, Fields himself, Aaron Glenn, and a faction of Jets fans think he can be that guy.
But there is work to do.
Fields’ inconsistency, particularly in processing defenses and making quick decisions, mirrors some of Smith’s limitations. Smith was often criticized for being overly cautious, avoiding risks that could have elevated the Chiefs’ offense. Fields, on the other hand, sometimes struggles with holding the ball too long or forcing plays, leading to sacks or turnovers.
Fields has the potential to outperform Butchko's projection. But even if he just ends up being a stabilizer, he'd ultimately be doing his job effectively.
