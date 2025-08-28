Jets, Justin Fields Under Heavy Fire Ahead of Week 1
The New York Jets looked to turn the page to a new era of football during the offseason and it seems like they've managed to do so. The team hired a new general manager and head coach, among others. But they also opted to cut Aaron Rodgers and replace him with Justin Fields.
Fields, joined by veteran Tyrod Taylor, make up the Jets' quarterback room. Head coach Aaron Glenn has remained very confident in this duo, but the rest of the league doesn't seem to feel the same way.
Saad Yousuf of The Athletic recently listed the Jets' quarterback room of Fields and Taylor as the third-worst unit in the sport, trailing only the New Orleans Saints and Indianapolis Colts for the worst QB room in football. Yousuf shared some heavy critisicm of the team's situation.
Jets QB room listed as third worst unit in the NFL
"If you’re looking for that Smith-Darnold arc, where a quarterback drafted in the first round or two falters in his first spot but finds some of his magic in a better situation, Fields is probably the player who best fits the description," Yousuf wrote. "He had some early flashes of potential in Chicago and played decently in his one year in Pittsburgh.
"The problem is, Fields has gone to the place where quarterbacks leave in order to find their game. There was a time, after his era as a starter, that Taylor was thought of as one of the better backup quarterbacks in the league. However, he’s 36 now and hasn’t played inspiring football in recent years."
Fields hasn't proven much at the NFL level. He's very talented with superstar potential, but he hasn't put the pieces together in the way the Jets would have liked. His time with the Jets could be the perfect recipe for a breakout season, but that's still to be seen.
Taylor is a decent backup, but if the Jets have to turn to him for any reason, their season is likely lost already.
New York could have and should have added another talented quarterback to its roster. Fields could have used a talented backup or a rookie to complement him better in New York.
