Jets Keeping Ex-Patriots Starter Barring 'Major Surprise'
The New York Jets are going to kick off training camp and with that, soon enough, the franchise will have to trim down the active roster to 53 people before the 2025 season gets here.
There are plenty of decisions to make and The Athletic's Zack Rosenblatt shared a column attempting to make things easier for Jets fans to follow. He is one of the team's top insiders and shared projections for each player from longshots, to roster locks. One player he had as a roster lock is veteran defensive end and shared it would be a "major surprise" if he didn't stick with the team.
"Roster locks (30)," Rosenblatt said. "(These are listed in alphabetical order — most of them don’t require comment.) RB Braelon Allen, CB Michael Carter II, S Andre Cisco, DT Byron Cowart, RB Isaiah Davis, OT Olu Fashanu, QB Justin Fields, CB Sauce Gardner, RB Breece Hall, LS Thomas Hennessy, DE Jermaine Johnson, DE WIll McDonald IV, OT Armand Membou, S Malachi Moore, C Josh Myers, DB Isaiah Oliver, WR Josh Reynolds, TE Jeremy Ruckert, LB Jamien Sherwood, OL John Simpson, WR Arian Smith, CB Brandon Stephens , TE Mason Taylor, QB Tyrod Taylor, CB Azareye’h Thomas, C Joe Tippmann, OL Alijah Vera-Tucker, LB Quincy Williams, DT Quinnen Williams, WR Garrett Wilson...
"Cowart emerged as the favorite to start next to Quinnen Williams in the spring and it would be a major surprise if he didn’t stick around at this point."
Cowart is a four-year NFL veteran with experience with the New England Patriots, Indianapolis Colts, and the Chicago Bears.
