Jets Land Big-Name Justin Fields Target In Experts' New Mock Draft
The New York Jets need to add more pass-catchers before the 2025 National Football League season rolls around.
Much has been made about the wide receiver room, but the Jets also have a need at tight end right now. Tyler Conklin spent the last three seasons with the Jets but now is a free agent. There's surely a chance of a reunion, but there is another guy who could be a great fit as well.
The National Football League Draft is coming up in April and the Jets have the No. 7 pick in the draft. Over the next month, there's going to be a lot of chatter about what New York should do. With Aaron Glenn and Darren Mougey in charge, it will be interesting to see what their strategy is. Do they want to add offensive pieces? Or bolster the defense? There's no way to know at this point.
But, there are plenty of mock drafts floating around. The Athletic released one on Thursday and if you are going to read mock drafts, it likely is one of the best to read. It featured insiders from each franchise making predictions. These are people who are involved with teams everyday, so their opinions hold more weight than many others.
For the Jets, Zack Rosenblatt predicted New York will select Penn State star tight end Tyler Warren.
"No. 7. New York Jets: Tyler Warren, TE, Penn State," Rosenblatt said. "The Jets desperately need an upgrade at tight end, especially now that they’re plugging Justin Fields in at quarterback and should be using a run-heavy scheme. They signed Stone Smartt in free agency but he’s more of a big slot than a two-way tight end.
"The Jets need someone to step in as both a safety valve for Fields and as a quality blocker, and Warren can help in both areas. He might not be a Brock Bowers-level tight end prospect, but he arguably would be the most impactful, ready-made option for the Jets at No. 7."
Justin Fields loves to throw to tight ends and Warren is the best one in this draft class. Over the last two years, guys like Sam LaPorta and Brock Bowers have come into the league and had massive immediate impacts. Warren is a guy who could be at that level after racking up 104 catches and 1,233 yards in 2024.
With the tight end position still open, this would be a phenomenal move.
More NFL: Jets Lose Sweepstakes For 24-Year-Old To Aaron Rodgers Suitor