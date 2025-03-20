Jets Lose Sweepstakes For 24-Year-Old To Aaron Rodgers Suitor
The New York Jets recently showed interest in an intriguing young receiver but reportedly missed out.
New York brought 24-year-old receiver Rondale Moore to town for a visit but the Jets won’t be signing him. Moore reportedly is signing with the Minnesota Vikings, as shared by The Athletic's Alec Lewis.
"The Vikings have agreed to terms with WR Rondale Moore," Lewis shared.
New York obviously isn’t the only team that Moore visited. He also visited the Vikings, Tennessee Titans, and Chicago Bears before deciding on Minnesota, according to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo.
"WR Rondale Moore is visiting the Titans today, source says," Garafolo said. "Former second-round pick of the (Arizona Cardinals) is in the midst of a tour of teams, having met with the Bears, Jets, and Vikings as he resets after a knee injury in camp ended his 2024 season with the (Atlanta Falcons)."
Moore missed the entire 2024 season but he’s a low-cost receiver with high upside. He spent the first three years of his career with the Cardinals and showed some flashes. His last healthy season was in 2023 and he had 40 catches for 352 receiving yards.
It was reported on Tuesday that Moore visited New York. It's not too shocking seeing as the Jets' biggest hole right now is a receiver to pair with Garrett Wilson. There are plenty of options out there who could still help New York. Things have slowed down in free agency but there is a lot of talent on the board, like Keenan Allen and Amari Cooper to name a few.
Minnesota has been in the news lately as it has been linked to former Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers. It's unclear if he will end up in Minnesota and doesn't seem likely, but Moore will at least after interest from the Jets.
More NFL: Could Jets Pair Justin Fields With Ex-Steelers Pro Bowler?