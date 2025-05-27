Jets LB Called New York's 'Most Exciting' UDFA
The New York Jets certainly were one of the more active teams when it came to undrafted free agents following the 2025 National Football League Draft.
New York made 17 signings involving undrafted free agents. Of the signings, quarterback Brady Cook has gotten the most early buzz, but Bleacher Report's Brent Sobleski's called linebacker Aaron Smith the team's "most exciting" undrafted free agent pickup.
"South Carolina State's Aaron Smith was one of the top non-FBS prospects throughout the recent draft cycle. He didn't run as well as expected during his predraft workout, though," Sobleski said. "He's a run-and-chase linebacker, a 6'0", 233-pound heat-seeking missile. He registered 95 total tackles in 10 games last season. His movement skills are misleading because he does display with good instincts. At the same time, he faced a lower level of competition.
"Now, the small-school free agent has a chance to show what he put on tape does apply to the professional level. Play-speed is far more important than timed speed. Smith doesn't have much play-strength to his game, so the ability to consistently scrape, flow to the ball and bring down ball-carriers is important. He showed he could do so over the last two seasons with the Bulldogs. It's now time to do so with Gang Green."
There wasn't much buzz for Smith coming out of college, but NFL.com's Lance Zierlein did project him as a "priority free agent."
"Draft Projection: Priority free agent," Zierlein said. "Inside linebacker with solid production and an average athletic profile. Smith looks faster on tape than his timed speed would suggest. He can disrupt the action with called blitzes and shots downhill. However, his instincts and play recognition are lacking. Smith plays with a competitive demeanor, but he needs to ratchet up his physicality as a tackler. He’s capable on special teams, but he might not stand out enough to give himself much of a chance to make a roster."
