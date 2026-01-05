Jets Veteran Wants To Return For 3rd Season In New York

It's easy to look at the New York Jets' 2025 season as one big negative, but there are things that the fanbase should take away with a bit of optimism heading into 2026.

One example is the offensive line. The Jets' offensive line really wasn't over the last few years before the 2025 season, but that changed. The offensive line was a strength for the franchise this season, led by rookie Armand Membou and second-year offensive tackle Olu Fashanu. The line in general was consistent. The same starting five started all 17 games with Membou and Fashanu plus John Simpson, Josh Myers, and Joe Tippmann. Of the five, Simpson is the only one heading to free agency after the season and he made it known he thinks it would be an "honor" to stick around.

"This has been on my mind for a while but I can't control what others think about me," Simpson said. "All I can do is control how I play on the field. All of that stuff will speak for itself."

Will the veteran return?

Jul 25, 2025; Florham Park, NJ, USA; New York Jets guard John Simpson (76) speaks to the media during training camp at Atlantic Health Jets Training Center. Mandatory Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images | John Jones-Imagn Images

"Of course, of course," Simpson continued when asked if he'd want to be back. "I love taking the field with these guys, man. It would definitely be an honor to come back but I know this thing goes."

Simpson has played the last two seasons in New York. Overall, he's a six-year NFL veteran with stops under his belt with the Las Vegas Raiders, Baltimore Ravens, and the Jets.

On Monday, The Athletic's Zack Rosenblatt noted that the Jets will "likely" choose between Simpson or the injured Alijah Vera-Tucker, who will also be available in free agency.

"The Jets, somehow, went 17 games with the same starting five on the offensive line — and only one of them (left guard John Simpson) isn’t under contract for 2026. The Jets will likely decide between Simpson or injured Alijah Vera-Tucker, another impending free agent, to return and start at left guard next year. Backups Max Mitchell, Chukwuma Okorafor and Xavier Newman will all hit free agency."

Things didn't go the Jets' way, but the line showed promise. That is something that will help the team in 2026. It's difficult to build a consistent offensive line. The Jets have done that.

