Jets LB Named 'Shocking' Cut Candidate
The New York Jets have used the offseason to get younger and in the process has taken fliers on some intriguing talent.
The most interesting player added to the franchise this offseason certainly has been young signal-caller Justin Fields. But, he isn't the only guy New York added. The Jets changed their strategy this offseason with Aaron Glenn annd Darren Mougey leading the charge. Rather than flashy, veteran stars, New York targets more inexpensive young guys with upside.
One player who fits this description is 26-year-old former first-rounder Jamin Davis. He was selected with the No. 19 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft by the Washington Commanders. Davis' first three full seasons were in Washington. In 2024, he spent time with Washington and the Minnesota Vikings on active rosters.
He was claimed off waivers by the Jets by Pro Football Sports Network's Jacob Infante tabbed him as a cut candidate for New York.
"New York Jets: Jamin Davis," Infante said. "At this stage, the New York Jets aren’t in much of a position to make any shocking cuts leading up to the regular season. They took an intriguing flyer on former first-round pick Jamin Davis, who’s still just 26 years old.
"There’s hardly a guarantee Davis makes the Jets’ 53-man roster, though. They have their starting linebackers lined up already, and recent late-round draft picks Francisco Mauigoa and Zaire Barnes sit ahead of him on the depth chart. Undrafted free agent Aaron Smith from Florida A&M could be a name to watch, too."
The Jets are going to have plenty of decisions to make when it comes to the roster, but they still have time. We're just in the second week of training camp.
More NFL: Jets Found New York's Next Star, Per Jeremy Fowler