Jets Found New York's Next Star, Per Jeremy Fowler
The New York Jets seemingly found a solution to one of the franchise's biggest questions this offseason.
When free agency opened, New York quickly lost tight end Tyler Conklin. He spent the last three seasons with the Jets and was a consistent piece for the offense. In his three seasons with the Jets, Conklin never had less than 51 receptions or 449 receiving yards in a season. His best season with the Jets was in 2023 when he had 61 catches and 621 receiving yards.
When New York lost Conklin, the tight end room quickly became the Jets' weakest position group. But, that changed throughout the 2025 National Football League Draft. New York used the No. 42 pick in the second round of the draft to select tight end Mason Taylor out of LSU.
Taylor set receiving records for a tight end at LSU and now will play a big role right away in the Justin Fields-led Jets offense. New York's selection of Taylor has been praised left and right and recently ESPN's Jeremy Fowler joined "Boy Green Daily" and talked about Taylor's selection as one of the best overall moves of the offseason.
"Mason Taylor, he sticks out to me," Fowler said. "I go back to my post-draft notes and just talking to other teams about the best moves of the offseason and Mason Taylor came up a few times. That was great, great value in the second round. I think he's going to come in right away as a young, but experienced player who can kind of do it all and be maybe their best tight end presence they've had in a while. They've had some capable tight ends, but haven't had someone with that star potential to take them over the top and I do think he can be that based on the early returns I've gotten from him."
The Jets have an exciting playmaker on their hands and now it's just a matter of getting the offense in the right position.