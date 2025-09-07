Jets Legend Spoke Out After Loss Vs. Steelers
The New York Jets battled on Sunday against the Pittsburgh Steelers but were unable to come out on top.
The Aaron Rodgers-led Pittsburgh Steelers scored 17 fourth quarter points, including a late 60-yard field goal from Chris Boswell with just over one minute left in the fourth quarter to come out on top, 34-32. The Jets and Steelers battled all day. Justin Fields looked dynamic in his first game as the team's starting quarterback. There was a lot to like about Aaron Glenn, Breece Hall, Garrett Wilson, and Sauce Gardner among others throughout the day.
It obviously doesn't count positively in the standings, but there were enough positive things shown on Sunday to at least have hope for the season. In the immediate aftermath of the game, there was some negative chatter on social media, though. The secondary, for example, was hit hard on social media. But, it's just one game.
The Jets legend commented on first loss of the season
Also, after the game, former Jets quarterback Joe Namath commented on the loss and said the team beat themselves.
"The Jets just beat themselves in today’s season opener. We had opportunities to put the game away but we didn’t follow through. You figure ya score 32 points, you’re supposed to win. So it’s a tough loss to take. Bottom line is - defense gave up too many points," Namath said.
Earlier in the day, he had some praise for Fields.
"I really like what I see of our team so far, both offensively and defensively. Justin Fields has brought something special to the offense - mobility! He’s turned some negative plays into positive ones with his ability to run," Namath said.
It's hard to argue against his point. The Jets gave themselves a chance to win, but just weren't able to get over the hump. If the Jets can play the way they did on Sunday throughout the season, though, they should be able to win plenty of games. There's enough talent in the secondary to turn it around. Xavier Gipson had a costly fumble, that won't always be the case. Specifically, if Fields can play like he did on Sunday consistently throughout the season, the Jets will be just fine this year in general. A tough loss, for sure. But, a lot to like about what the team put on tape, though.
More NFL: What Steelers' Aaron Rodgers Said About Beating Jets