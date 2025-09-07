What Steelers' Aaron Rodgers Said About Beating Jets
The New York Jets and Pittsburgh Steelers took the field for a wild Week 1 showdown on Sunday afternoon.
It was probably one of the most talked-about Week 1 games you're going to see. It wasn't just the beginning of a new season. It was Aaron Glenn and Justin Fields' first game with the team as head coach and quarterback. On top of this, the Jets faced off against their old quarterback in Aaron Rodgers after all of the drama and chatter of the last few years.
All of those storylines brought the excitement and then the game itself delivered. The Jets didn't come out on top, but it was a back-and-forth affair with plenty of points to go around. Pittsburgh ended up coming out on top, 34-32. Rodgers had 244 passing yards and four touchdowns. Fields was great for the Jets. He had 218 passing yards, one passing touchdown, 48 rushing yards, and two rushing touchdowns.
The former Jets quarterback spoke out after the Week 1 matchup
After the game, Rodgers was asked about how it felt to beat his old team, and specifically Glenn after how his exit from the team was handled.
"I was happy to beat everybody associated with the Jets," Rodgers said.
The Jets now will go back to the drawing board. All of the Rodgers chatter is behind the two sides. They won't face off again this season, barring a playoff matchup. Rodgers said this likely will be his final season in the NFL meaning New York more likely than not just faced him for the final time. New York now can put the noise behind it in preparation for next week. The Jets have another tough matchup as they will face off against the Buffalo Bills next week at home led by the reigning league MVP Josh Allen.
It wasn't a win in the standings for the Jets, but there were positive takeaways. For example, Fields, Garrett Wilson, and Breece Hall all were phenomenal. Now, it's just a matter of putting this one behind the team and moving on to Week 2.