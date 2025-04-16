Jets Linked To Blockbuster Draft Day Trade With Loaded AFC Contender
The New York Jets have a lot of freedom in the upcoming NFL Draft. They have the ability to stay at their pick and select a talented prospect like Tyler Warren or Armand Membou. But they also have the ability to swing a massive trade that would move them down in the draft a bit.
Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic recently linked the Jets to a trade down scenario with the Pittsburgh Steelers that would move the Steelers from pick No. 21 to pick No. 7 in the event that Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders is available.
"The only other potential trade partner that might want a quarterback: The Steelers, who are currently waiting on Aaron Rodgers to make a decision (sound familiar?) and will need a quarterback of the future even if Rodgers does sign," Rosenblatt wrote. "The Steelers are picking 21st overall and a move from No. 21 to 7 is an 800-point difference on the value chart, which is equivalent to a first-round pick. That would be a steep drop for the Jets, but a significant haul might make it worth considering."
A trade like this would be monumental for the Jets. They would likely land the Steelers' first round pick in 2026 alongside a couple other draft selections in 2025 and 2026. This would be the kind of deal that wouldn't cripple the Jets this season, but it would set them up for quite a bit of future success.
And if the Steelers want Sanders, it's a deal they'll need to make with New York. Sanders will almost certainly be taken by the New Orleans Saints if he's available at pick No. 9, so a trade up with the Jets seems to be Pittsburgh's only chance at landing the Colorado legend.
