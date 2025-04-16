Jets Country

Jets Linked To Blockbuster Draft Day Trade With Loaded AFC Contender

Could the Jets trade down in the NFL Draft with the Steelers?

Zach Pressnell

Oct 20, 2024; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; New York Jets cornerback Sauce Gardner (1) and Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin (right ) greet each other after their game at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images
Oct 20, 2024; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; New York Jets cornerback Sauce Gardner (1) and Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin (right ) greet each other after their game at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images / Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images
In this story:

The New York Jets have a lot of freedom in the upcoming NFL Draft. They have the ability to stay at their pick and select a talented prospect like Tyler Warren or Armand Membou. But they also have the ability to swing a massive trade that would move them down in the draft a bit.

Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic recently linked the Jets to a trade down scenario with the Pittsburgh Steelers that would move the Steelers from pick No. 21 to pick No. 7 in the event that Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders is available.

"The only other potential trade partner that might want a quarterback: The Steelers, who are currently waiting on Aaron Rodgers to make a decision (sound familiar?) and will need a quarterback of the future even if Rodgers does sign," Rosenblatt wrote. "The Steelers are picking 21st overall and a move from No. 21 to 7 is an 800-point difference on the value chart, which is equivalent to a first-round pick. That would be a steep drop for the Jets, but a significant haul might make it worth considering."

A trade like this would be monumental for the Jets. They would likely land the Steelers' first round pick in 2026 alongside a couple other draft selections in 2025 and 2026. This would be the kind of deal that wouldn't cripple the Jets this season, but it would set them up for quite a bit of future success.

And if the Steelers want Sanders, it's a deal they'll need to make with New York. Sanders will almost certainly be taken by the New Orleans Saints if he's available at pick No. 9, so a trade up with the Jets seems to be Pittsburgh's only chance at landing the Colorado legend.

More NFL: Jets Predicted To Trade $28 Million Star To Struggling NFC Team

Published
Zach Pressnell
ZACH PRESSNELL

Zach Pressnell has experience covering all major US sports at both the professional and collegiate levels. He’s produced content for FanSided, Blog Red Machine, The Game Haus, Bethany College Athletics and the Bethany College online newspaper, He graduated from Bethany College (WV) with a degree in Communications and Media Arts, specializing in Sports Journalism. Pressnell was also a four-year member of the baseball team where he earned himself All-PAC recognition as a pitcher (and a cool Tommy John surgery scar). Now, Pressnell specializes in NFL and MLB coverage for Sports Illustrated’s “On SI” network among others. For all business/marketing inquiries regarding "New York Jets On SI," please reach out to Scott Neville: scott@wtfsports.org

Home/News