Jets Linked To Blockbuster Trade For $17 Million Game-Breaking Wide Receiver
The New York Jets have a lot of pressing needs to fill in the NFL Draft this offseason. While positions like offensive tackle and tight end are glaring holes, the lack of wide receiver depth can't be overlooked.
The Jets released Davante Adams this offseason and haven't adequately replaced him yet.
Andy Vasquez of NJ.com recently suggested the Jets could be a landing spot in a blockbuster trade for Detroit Lions pass catcher Jameson Williams this offseason. Jets head coach Aaron Glenn spent time in Detroit with Williams.
"Williams had just 25 catches for 395 yards and three touchdowns his first two seasons, but broke out in 2024 with 58 catches for 1,001 yards and seven touchdowns," Vasquez wrote. "His speed is a massive asset, and the Jets' new coaching staff knows Williams well. Glenn and offensive coordinator Tanner Engstrand were both on the Lions staff throughout Williams’ career.
"And he’d be a game-changing weapon for the offense with his ability to get open, and he just celebrated his 24th birthday, making him younger than any of the Jets’ first-round 2022 picks."
Williams is a game-breaking talent out wide. Pairing him and his straight-line speed with Garrett Wilson would give the Jets quite a scary wide receiver duo.
Newly signed quarterback Justin Fields has a big arm and he would benefit quite a bit from adding a receiver who can take the top off a defense like Williams can.
Not only does Williams have a connection with Glenn, but he also played two seasons with Fields while the two were at Ohio State together. Williams only recorded 15 catches with the Buckeyes, but Fields connected with him on a famous 45 yard touchdown in the 2021 College Football semifinal against Clemson.
