Jets Country

Steelers Predicted To Give Up Pursuit Of Ex-Jets Star Aaron Rodgers

What's left for Aaron Rodgers?

Zach Pressnell

Oct 20, 2024; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) and Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin (right) greet each other after their game at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images
Oct 20, 2024; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) and Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin (right) greet each other after their game at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images / Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images
In this story:

The New York Jets decided to cut veteran quarterback Aaron Rodgers earlier this offseason and kickstarted one of the most dramatic and drawn out storylines of the last few months.

The Rodgers free agency sweepstakes began with a handful of teams and has dwindled down to practically just the Pittsburgh Steelers or retirement. It's tough to tell which way Rodgers is leaning, but the Steelers could force him into retirement if they dropped out of the race.

Newsweek's Evan Massey recently predicted the Steelers would give up on Rodgers and pursue a blockbuster trade for Indianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson.

"One potential option could be trying to swing a trade with the Indianapolis Colts for young quarterback and former No. 4 overall pick Anthony Richardson," Massey wrote. "Making a trade for Richardson would be a complete shock. He has not been great throughout his first two NFL seasons, but he's also just 22 years old.

"During the NFL offseason, the Colts went out and signed quarterback Daniel Jones. It was a clear sign that Indianapolis is not sold on Richardson being their guy in 2025. Could they be open to the idea of trading the young signal caller if the right deal came along?"

What would this mean for Rodgers?

Well, he would probably be forced to retire if he wasn't leaning that way already. It seems like he is leaning toward retirement, but it's tough to tell.

If the Steelers drop out of his free agency sweepstakes, he would be left with no quality team pursuing him.

Pittsburgh has already been connected to draft prospect quarterbacks like Shedeur Sanders and Jaxson Dart. If it adds Richardson, it's safe to assume Rodgers is headed for retirement.

More NFL: Jets Add Superstar Defensive Lineman In Latest Mock Draft

Published
Zach Pressnell
ZACH PRESSNELL

Zach Pressnell has experience covering all major US sports at both the professional and collegiate levels. He’s produced content for FanSided, Blog Red Machine, The Game Haus, Bethany College Athletics and the Bethany College online newspaper, He graduated from Bethany College (WV) with a degree in Communications and Media Arts, specializing in Sports Journalism. Pressnell was also a four-year member of the baseball team where he earned himself All-PAC recognition as a pitcher (and a cool Tommy John surgery scar). Now, Pressnell specializes in NFL and MLB coverage for Sports Illustrated’s “On SI” network among others. For all business/marketing inquiries regarding "New York Jets On SI," please reach out to Scott Neville: scott@wtfsports.org

Home/News