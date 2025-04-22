Steelers Predicted To Give Up Pursuit Of Ex-Jets Star Aaron Rodgers
The New York Jets decided to cut veteran quarterback Aaron Rodgers earlier this offseason and kickstarted one of the most dramatic and drawn out storylines of the last few months.
The Rodgers free agency sweepstakes began with a handful of teams and has dwindled down to practically just the Pittsburgh Steelers or retirement. It's tough to tell which way Rodgers is leaning, but the Steelers could force him into retirement if they dropped out of the race.
Newsweek's Evan Massey recently predicted the Steelers would give up on Rodgers and pursue a blockbuster trade for Indianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson.
"One potential option could be trying to swing a trade with the Indianapolis Colts for young quarterback and former No. 4 overall pick Anthony Richardson," Massey wrote. "Making a trade for Richardson would be a complete shock. He has not been great throughout his first two NFL seasons, but he's also just 22 years old.
"During the NFL offseason, the Colts went out and signed quarterback Daniel Jones. It was a clear sign that Indianapolis is not sold on Richardson being their guy in 2025. Could they be open to the idea of trading the young signal caller if the right deal came along?"
What would this mean for Rodgers?
Well, he would probably be forced to retire if he wasn't leaning that way already. It seems like he is leaning toward retirement, but it's tough to tell.
If the Steelers drop out of his free agency sweepstakes, he would be left with no quality team pursuing him.
Pittsburgh has already been connected to draft prospect quarterbacks like Shedeur Sanders and Jaxson Dart. If it adds Richardson, it's safe to assume Rodgers is headed for retirement.
