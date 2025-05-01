Jets Linked To Risky Former $70 Million Man
The New York Jets haven't been a stranger to free agency at all this offseason, but do they have any more moves in them?
Frankly, there's really no way to know. The Jets have made a specific effort to "move in silence" this offseason and have done a good job of doing so. The next time the Jets make a move, we likely won't hear many rumors about it beforehand. That's just how they've been able to operate this offseason so far since the additions of Aaron Glenn and Darren Mougey.
There's been plenty of speculation about who could make sense for the team, though. Pro Football Network's Sterling Xie shared a column of one final move each team should make and suggested former Baltimore Ravens and New Orleans Saints safety Marcus Williams for the Jets.
"Tony Adams and Andre Cisco are penciled in as the starting safeties, with fourth-rounder Malachi Moore added to the mix," Xie said. "Cisco had a rough final season in Jacksonville, while Adams had a promising 2023 but regressed in 2024 (passer rating allowed in coverage rose from 69.5 to 102.2).
"Of course, few safeties had a rougher 2024 than Marcus Williams. The Ravens benched Williams after repeated struggles against the deep ball, then saw their defense turn around with Williams out of the lineup. Still, his best days were in New Orleans with Aaron Glenn, who was Williams’ defensive backs coach during his first four seasons with the Saints (2017-20). Glenn would know better than anyone how to get Williams back on track, making him a decent upside swing on a low-risk contract."
Williams, at one point, looked like one of the top rising stars at the safety position. He landed a five-year, $70 million deal with the Ravens but was released this offseason after a rough 2024 season that saw him even get benched at one point.
It wouldn't hurt to add another safety, but should Williams be in consideration?
