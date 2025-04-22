Jets Linked To New Draft Prospect Days Before NFL Draft
The New York Jets have continuously been connected to three prospects, Texas' Jahdae Barron, Missouri's Armand Membou, and Penn State's Tyler Warren, with the No. 7 pick in the NFL Draft.
LSU's Will Campbell also makes quite a bit of sense, especially because the Jets desperately need to add an offensive tackle to replace Morgan Moses and Tyron Smith.
NFL Spinzone's Sayre Bedinger recently predicted the Jets would upgrade the offensive line with pick No. 7 in the NFL Draft. But it wasn't the aforementioned Membou or Campbell that Bedinger predicted. Instead, Bedinger predicted the Jets would draft Texas offensive tackle Kelvin Banks with pick No. 7.
"I really want to put Tyler Warren in this slot for the New York Jets, but the offensive line has a glaring hole at offensive tackle and Kelvin Banks can help," Bedinger wrote. "The Jets luckily were able to get 2024 first-round pick Olu Fashanu work at the right tackle position last season with Tyron Smith on the team, because they might need him to stay there in this case.
"Kelvin Banks has the ability to play left tackle at the NFL level, and he’s another guy who suffered from prospect fatigue among the media in recent weeks."
Banks hasn't been connected to the Jets very often, but that doesn't mean he's a bad prospect or a serious reach. In fact, most mock drafts have him ranked right below Campbell and Membou. He's projected to land around the 10 to 15 pick range in the first round.
Banks has the ability to play either left tackle or right tackle in the NFL which is a very solid trait to have. It's a trait that some scouts are worried that Membou doesn't have.
