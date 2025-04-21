Jets Linked To Offensive Lineman Not Named Armand Membou
The New York Jets need to add offensive line help in the upcoming NFL Draft and there's a good chance they look to add an offensive tackle with their first selection of the event.
The top talent who's been connected to the Jets is Missouri's young offensive tackle Armand Membou. The Missouri product was dominant in college and he's a pure right tackle who would fit the Jets perfectly.
Mike Moraitis of Sporting News recently put together a mock draft for the upcoming NFL Draft. With the No. 7 pick in the first round, Moraitis predicted the Jets would add an offensive lineman, but his prediction was LSU's Will Campbell instead of Membou.
"The Jets have Olu Fashanu on one side and Chukwuma Okorafor, but the jury is still out on Fashanu and Okorafor quit on his team in 2024, which makes him a wild card this season," Moraitis wrote. "Knowing that, the Jets add arguably the best offensive tackle in this class in Campbell, and that will hopefully shore up both tackle spots for many years to come."
There's a chance the Jets could land Membou, but there's also a chance one of the first six picks in the draft is used on the Missouri product. In this case, Campbell would make sense for the Jets.
There's also a chance the Jets want a versatile player like Campbell. Membou is a pure offensive tackle while Campbell is a much better option to move between left tackle and right tackle.
Either way, the Jets need to add some talent up front to protect Justin Fields.
