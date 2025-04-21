Jets Linked To Ridiculous Blockbuster Speculation
Some of the trade chatter and speculation across the National Football League has gotten out of hand.
The New York Jets certainly haven’t been a stranger to the weird chatter that’s been out there. But, most of the speculation will be just that and will never turn into anything else. There’s a reason why there’s only 32 general managers in the NFL and most of us — myself included — talk about sports rather than making the actual decisions.
For example, Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox floated the possibility of the Jets trading Garrett Wilson.
"Projected Price Point: 2025 first-round pick/2026 first-round pick and more," Knox said. "We've seen no shortage of receiver movement this offseason. The Washington Commanders traded for Deebo Samuel, and the Pittsburgh Steelers traded for DK Metcalf. Davante Adams and Cooper Kupp were both released and signed with the Los Angeles Rams and Seattle Seahawks, respectively. Other big names could be on the move before all is said and done.
"After releasing Adams, the New York Jets probably aren't eager to move No. 1 receiver Garrett Wilson. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, a "select group" of teams did inquire about Wilson before the 2024 trade deadline, but that was when Adams was on the roster. However, that shouldn't stop teams from inquiring again."
Barring some blowup due to potential extension talks, there’s no reason at all for the Jets to consider moving Wilson. He’s a young superstar and is under contract at an affordable rate. New York has been busy adding young talent to the organization this offseason. Why trade a young star away under contract?
The trade speculation has gotten pretty out of hand so far this offseason. Wilson isn't likely to go anywhere. Plus, New York reportedly is picking up his fifth-year option in an easy and unsurprising move. Hopefully, some of the odd chatter dies down.