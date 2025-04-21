Jets ‘Open’ To NFL Draft Day Shakeup: Insider
The New York Jets are going to have at least one exciting, new player by the end of the week.
It’s National Football League Draft week and the Jets have the No. 7 pick in the upcoming draft. It will kick off from Green Bay, Wisconsin on Thursday, April 24th. Could there be a move on the way, though?
As of this moment, the No. 7 pick is with the Jets, but ESPN’s Rich Cimini reported that New York is “open” to trading back.
No. 6. Did you know? The Jets have made 625 player selections in the common-draft era (since 1967), and not once have they picked a player at No. 7 overall. That ends Thursday, barring a trade," Cimini said, "By the way, the Jets are open to trading back, per league sources."
Now this is interesting. Most of the chatter when it has come to the Jets has revolved around the offensive line or tight end. If the Jets could still address either spot while picking up another draft pick that would be an absolute win, depending on where a pick could be.
We did start to get at least a somewhat better look at the Jets' thought process for the draft on Monday. ESPN's Adam Schefter shared a column full of NFL Draft nuggets and one that he mentioned was that the Jets held a visit with Tyler Warren. There haven't been many visits reported for him. Could all of this smoke be leading to a move like that?
Luckily, we won’t have to wait much longer to find out.
