Jets Linked To Steelers' $18 Million Star To Replace Aaron Rodgers

Are the Jets a good landing spot for Justin Fields?

Oct 20, 2024; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; New York Jets running back Breece Hall (20) and quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) celebrate a touchdown agianst the Pittsburgh Steelers during the first quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images
The New York Jets recently decided to cut 41-year-old veteran quarterback Aaron Rodgers. It appears as though they're headed to a new era of Jets football after replacing their head coach, general manager, and now quarterback.

As New York looks to replace Rodgers, the options appear scarce this offseason. There are a few decent options in the NFL Draft, though none of them will likely be available at pick No. 7. There are also a couple of potential options in free agency.

Nick Farabaugh of Penn Live recently linked the Jets to Pittsburgh Steelers' $18 million quarterback Justin Fields. Fields is entering free agency after one season with the Steelers.

"If Justin Fields ends up hitting the open market, it is likely he will have options from multiple teams. However, the Pittsburgh Steelers seem to be the team that would like to get this done before he ever touches open free agency," Farabaugh wrote. "What could that mean for Fields and the Steelers? If he does get the market, another team might be willing to give him a starting opportunity. One of those teams might be the New York Jets, who are moving on from Aaron Rodgers and are interested in Fields."

Pittsburgh is expected to pursue a reunion with the 25-year-old this offseason. The Ohio State product put together a 4-2 record in six starts with the Steelers last season. But once Fields is a free agent, the Jets have the same opportunity to sign him as anybody.

Bringing Fields to New York would give the Jets a potential franchise quarterback while also pairing him up with his former college teammate Garrett Wilson. This could end up being the dream scenario for Aaron Glenn's Jets.

