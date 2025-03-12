Jets Linked To Titans' Former No. 53 Overall Pick To Bolster Offensive Line
The New York Jets just acquired Justin Fields to be their starting quarterback, but will they have a strong enough offensive line to adequately protect Fields?
New York still has a depth chart need at right tackle, and free agency is officially upon us. The Jets have been linked to Cleveland Browns lineman Jedrick Wills Jr. despite Wills having not played RT since his days at Notre Dame.
Beyond Wills, the market for free agent offensive linemen is not deep. On Tuesday, The Athletic’s Zack Rosenblatt suggested another lineman the Jets could go after.
“Not a lot of great OT options left, but the best ones (not named Mekhi): Dillon Radunz, Jedrick Wills, who has never played RT in NFL but did in college,” Rosenblatt posted.
Radunz, 26, was selected at No. 53 overall by the Tennessee Titans in the 2021 NFL draft after a decorated college career at North Dakota State, where Radunz was a three-time FCS champion and first-team FCS All-American in 2019.
Radunz has great length at six-foot-six, 301 pounds and is right in the age range that Jets GM Darren Mougey is most interested in.
Radunz has played in 54 games for the Titans in his career, including 31 starts.
It would be surprising if the Jets didn’t make a strong effort to go after either Wills, Radunz, or both in the coming days. Either way, New York will surely add to their offensive line depth in the upcoming draft.
