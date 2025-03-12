Jets Country

Jets Linked To Former No. 10 Overall Pick Out Of Alabama By Multiple Sources

He's young, cheap, and would fill a position of need for New York

Colin Keane

Nov 9, 2024; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; Detailed view of the Alabama Crimson Tide helmet during the game against the LSU Tigers at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images / Stephen Lew-Imagn Images
With free agency set to officially commence on Wednesday, the New York Jets will surely be on the lookout for a right tackle.

ESPN’s Rich Cimini acknowledged RT as one of New York’s areas of need on Wednesday morning.

“Some big names still available: #Jets still need a WR, RT, TE and DT, among other secondary needs,” Cimini posted to X.

Cimini also listed 18 players to watch out for on Wednesday, among them wide receivers Keenan Allen and Tyler Lockett.

But regarding right tackle, one player listed by Cimini was also mentioned by The Athletic’s Zack Rosenblatt on Tuesday in connection to the Jets: 25-year-old OT Jedrick Wills Jr. of the Cleveland Browns.

“Not a lot of great OT options left, but the best ones (not named Mekhi): Dillon Radunz, Jedrick Wills, who has never played RT in NFL but did in college,” Rosenblatt wrote.

Could the Jets sign Wills Jr. and convert him to a right tackle?

Wills Jr. has age on his side at just 25 years old. He’s projected by Spotrac to land a one-year, $2.2 million deal.

With the Jets looking for young players who aren’t expensive, Wills Jr. seems like a perfect fit.

Keep an eye on Wills Jr. this week; if the Jets don’t swoop in, someone else in need of an OT will, as Wills Jr. is clearly one of the top tackles remaining on the FA board.

Selected at No. 10 overall by the Browns in the 2020 NFL draft out of Alabama, Wills Jr. has started in 57 games thus far in his career.

