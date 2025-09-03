Jets Country

Jets Listed As Landing Spot For Disgruntled $33 Million Pass Catcher

The Jets could make a big move...

Zach Pressnell

Dec 29, 2024; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16) runs in from a touchdown against New Orleans Saints cornerback Alontae Taylor (1) during the first half at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images
Dec 29, 2024; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16) runs in from a touchdown against New Orleans Saints cornerback Alontae Taylor (1) during the first half at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images / Stephen Lew-Imagn Images
In this story:

The New York Jets desperately need to fill their hole at wide receiver. They have Garrett Wilson, but not much else beyond the star wideout.

There are a few options on the trade block to explore. The Jets could be aggressive enough to go after one of these trade targets in the coming weeks.

Bleacher Report's Kristopher Knox recently listed the Jets as a potential landing spot for disgruntled wide receiver Jakobi Meyers of the Las Vegas Raiders. Meyers recently requested a trade from the Raiders.

Jets listed as potential suitor for Raiders WR Jakobi Meyers

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyer
Jul 24, 2025; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders receiver Jakobi Meyers (16) during training camp at the Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

"Like Aiyuk, wide receiver Jakobi Meyers has requested a trade. Like the 49ers, the Las Vegas Raiders appear uninterested in making a move. ESPN's Adam Schefter told The Pat McAfee Show that Las Vegas isn't willing to absorb any of Meyers' salary and isn't actively looking to deal him anyway," Knox wrote. "However, it might not be terribly difficult to change the Raiders' minds with a reasonable offer. The reality is that Meyers, who is in a contract year, is likely nearing the end of his Las Vegas tenure.

"The Raiders just used a second-round pick on his likely replacement, Jack Bech. With fellow rookie Dont'e Thornton Jr. already in the starting lineup, moving Meyers and getting both rookies on the field could make sense. Meyers may not command as much as Jennings because of his $10.5 million base salary. However, the Raiders could expect a reasonable return for a 28-year-old pass-catcher coming off a 1,000-yard season. There is no shortage of NFL teams that could afford to strengthen their receiving corps, which is a big reason why Meyers tops our board."

First of all, this might not be the most likely move right now because the Raiders seem hesitant to trade Meyers. But if he continues to voice his frustrations, the team could deal him away a few weeks into the season.

The Jets would be the perfect landing spot. They can afford to cut ties with a mid to late round pick to secure the star wide receiver. Pairing him alongside Wilson would finally give the Jets a usable wide receiver core for young quarterback Justin Fields.

Fields is going to need all the pass-catching help he can get, so a trade like this makes perfect sense for New York.

More NFL: 3 Massive Trades Jets Need to Make Before 2025 Trade Deadline

Published
Zach Pressnell
ZACH PRESSNELL

Zach Pressnell has experience covering all major US sports at both the professional and collegiate levels. He’s produced content for FanSided, Blog Red Machine, The Game Haus, Bethany College Athletics and the Bethany College online newspaper, He graduated from Bethany College (WV) with a degree in Communications and Media Arts, specializing in Sports Journalism. Pressnell was also a four-year member of the baseball team where he earned himself All-PAC recognition as a pitcher (and a cool Tommy John surgery scar). Now, Pressnell specializes in NFL and MLB coverage for Sports Illustrated’s “On SI” network among others. For all business/marketing inquiries regarding "New York Jets On SI," please reach out to Scott Neville: scott@wtfsports.org

Home/News