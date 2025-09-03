Jets Listed As Landing Spot For Disgruntled $33 Million Pass Catcher
The New York Jets desperately need to fill their hole at wide receiver. They have Garrett Wilson, but not much else beyond the star wideout.
There are a few options on the trade block to explore. The Jets could be aggressive enough to go after one of these trade targets in the coming weeks.
Bleacher Report's Kristopher Knox recently listed the Jets as a potential landing spot for disgruntled wide receiver Jakobi Meyers of the Las Vegas Raiders. Meyers recently requested a trade from the Raiders.
Jets listed as potential suitor for Raiders WR Jakobi Meyers
"Like Aiyuk, wide receiver Jakobi Meyers has requested a trade. Like the 49ers, the Las Vegas Raiders appear uninterested in making a move. ESPN's Adam Schefter told The Pat McAfee Show that Las Vegas isn't willing to absorb any of Meyers' salary and isn't actively looking to deal him anyway," Knox wrote. "However, it might not be terribly difficult to change the Raiders' minds with a reasonable offer. The reality is that Meyers, who is in a contract year, is likely nearing the end of his Las Vegas tenure.
"The Raiders just used a second-round pick on his likely replacement, Jack Bech. With fellow rookie Dont'e Thornton Jr. already in the starting lineup, moving Meyers and getting both rookies on the field could make sense. Meyers may not command as much as Jennings because of his $10.5 million base salary. However, the Raiders could expect a reasonable return for a 28-year-old pass-catcher coming off a 1,000-yard season. There is no shortage of NFL teams that could afford to strengthen their receiving corps, which is a big reason why Meyers tops our board."
First of all, this might not be the most likely move right now because the Raiders seem hesitant to trade Meyers. But if he continues to voice his frustrations, the team could deal him away a few weeks into the season.
The Jets would be the perfect landing spot. They can afford to cut ties with a mid to late round pick to secure the star wide receiver. Pairing him alongside Wilson would finally give the Jets a usable wide receiver core for young quarterback Justin Fields.
Fields is going to need all the pass-catching help he can get, so a trade like this makes perfect sense for New York.
