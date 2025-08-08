Jets-Patriots Rivalry Heats Up Over Tom Brady
The New York Jets had a quiet day on Friday, but that doesn't mean they didn't get caught up in any headlines.
It's not their fault. The Jets are getting ready for their preseason opener. In general, things have been quiet -- at least media-wise -- for the Jets this season. But, they got caught in some shade on Friday. New England Patriots legend and longtime rival Tom Brady got a statue revealed over in New England and as he spoke to the crowd, made sure to mention the Jets.
It certainly wasn't positive, either.
Patriots legend Tom Brady continues to take shots at Jets left and right
Throughout Brady's speech, he made sure to talk about how Jets fans could come to view the statue.
"In the end this statue isn't just for Pats fans," Brady said. "It will also give all the Jets fans something to throw their beers at as they leave the stadium every year, probably in the second quarter, maybe the third."
Brady hasn't taken the field for a game in a few years, but it certainly doesn't seem like he's forgotten about all of his matchups against New York over the years. Brady
Jets fans are certainly familiar with Brady. New York faced off against Brady twice a year for two decades. Brady was a thorn in New York's side and still is taking shots all of these years later. Brady also isn't going awat anytime soon. He's a minority owner of the Las Vegas Raiders and he's certainly not someone to hang up his cleats and go off into the sun. Brady is a broadcaster and owner. This probably isn't the last time Jets fans are going to hear from Brady.
Throughout Brady's long career, he compiled a 31-8 record against the Jets. It was a long road, but he's coming back onto the field anytime soon. If all Jets fans have to see is a statue over in New England on the road, that's at least better than some sort of impact in the standings.
