Jets Predicted To Replace Justin Fields With Head-Scratching Trade
During the offseason, the New York Jets completely revamped their franchise by making a plethora of big moves headlined by the additions of Aaron Glenn at head coach and Justin Fields at quarterback.
But the Fields-led offense has struggled a lot in training camp. These struggles, though not all Fields related, have now leaked into the preseason games. New York's offense looks lost at times and the wide receiver core simply isn't good enough to win meaningful football games.
It's clear the Jets are going to need to make a move or two before the season begins, but it's unclear if they'll actually pull it off. Right now, it doesn't seem like they're eager to shake things up before the regular season, but that could quickly change.
FanSided's Justin Carter recently predicted the Jets would look to trade for Cincinnati Bengals backup quarterback Jake Browning as an option to replace Fields amid the Jets' offensive struggled this preseason.
Would Jake Browning solve the Jets' offensive struggles?
"I've always been a Justin Fields apologist, but the chances that he's the long-term answer for the Jets feel low," Carter wrote. "Jake Browning is just sitting there on the Bengals roster right now. It's true that he's arguably the most important backup quarterback in the league based on how he played in 2023, but it's also true that he's an impending free agent who should be looking for a starting opportunity next year.
"Trading for Browning now allows New York to bypass the free agency thing. Get him in the door, see what he can do, lock him down for a few years and see if he can be a decent starting quarterback."
This idea makes next to zero sense for the Jets. There's a chance the Jets could look for a second or third string quarterback, which is what Browning would fit as on nearly every team in football, but replacing Fields with a backup makes no sense.
Browning has flashed potential in the NFL, but Fields has the chance to be the next franchise quarterback in New York. The Jets seemingly committed to him and him only in the offseason by not adding any serious competition around him.
If New York doesn't like Fields after year one, it could opt out of his contract and make him a free agent before pursuing another option. But giving up on him before he ever plays a real down with the team makes no sense.
