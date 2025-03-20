Could Jets Pair Justin Fields With Ex-Steelers Pro Bowler?
The New York Jets already have signed one former member of the Pittsburgh Steelers this offseason. What about adding another?
Former Steelers Pro Bowler Diontae Johnson is available on the open market after an odd year with the Carolina Panthers, Baltimore Ravens, and Houston Texans. He was great with Carolina with 30 catches, 357 yards, and three touchdowns in seven games. He had just three catches total in five games with the Texans and Ravens.
Things didn't work out with Houston and Baltimore and now he is available on the open market. Johnson was a Pro Bowler in 2021 with Pittsburgh with 107 catches and 1,161 receiving yards. He also had eight touchdowns that year.
Johnson had 700 or more receiving yards four times with Pittsburgh. It was an odd year for Johnson in 2024, but he was on pace to put up solid numbers before being traded by Carolina.
He's just 28 years old now and is projected to land a one-year deal worth just over $3.5 million. That's absolutely affordable for New York. Johnson looked like one of the better trade candidates in the league last year but now has been forgotten. Adding a cheap contract like that wouldn't hurt the Jets' budget but he could add significant upside to the receiver room.
New York needs to add another receiver with Garrett Wilson and Johnson could be a cheap fit with wide receiver No. 2 upside. Johnson and Fields didn't play together in Pittsburgh but maybe New York could bring the two together.
