Jets Losing 4-Year Veteran To Super Bowl Contender
The New York Jets obviously are going to look very different in 2025.
There are a few big-name players who are going to be playing elsewhere in 2025, like Aaron Rodges (if he decides to continue his career) and Davante Adams. They aren't the only guys who are going to be playing elsewhere, though.
Another former member of the Jets reportedly found a new home on Friday night. Former Jets tight end Kenny Yeboah reportedly is signing with the Detroit Lions, according to Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press.
"Former Jets TE Kenny Yeboah signing with Lions. One-year deal," Birkett said.
Yeboah began his National Football League career in 2021 as a member of the Jets. Over the last four years, he's appeared in 33 games with New York and recorded nine catches, 111 yards, and one touchdown. He wasn't a big piece of the offense, but did see a lot of time on special teams. He played 76 percent of the special teams snaps in the nine games that he played in 2024.
Yeboah isn't the only former Jets player that the Lions have signed this offseason. Detroit went out and signed former Jets star DJ Reed pretty early on when free agency opened up. Reed spent the last three years in New York. Now, the former Jets tight end will join Reed over in Detroit at least for the 2025 season.
It's been a busy offseason so far and there's more work to be done.
More NFL: Insider Reveals Team With Biggest Offer For Ex-Jets Aaron Rodgers