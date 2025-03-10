Jets Losing Starter To $45 Million Deal With Commanders
The New York Jets reportedly lost a key piece of the defense early after the National Football League's legal tampering period opened up on Monday.
Free agents were able to begin discussing potential deals with teams starting at noon on Monday and it didn't take long for 27-year-old defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw to find a new home. He joined the Jets ahead of the 2024 season and started all 17 games for New York. He had a career-high 4.5 sacks in 2024 and reportedly is joining the Washington Commanders on a three-year deal worth $45 million with $30 million guaranteed, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.
"Sources: DT Javon Kinlaw to the Commanders, as he gets a three-year, $45M deal with $30M guaranteed," Rapoport shared.
Washington was one of the most shocking teams in football in 2024. The Commanders selected Jayden Daniels with the No. 2 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft and the team immediately turned things around. Washington won 12 games in the regular season and made it all the way to the NFC Championship before losing to the eventual Super Bowl-winning Philadelphia Eagles.
The Commanders certainly have a bright future and having an underrated guy like Kinlaw in town definitely will help.
New York gave Kinlaw the biggest opportunity of his career so far and he made the most of it. Now, he will parlay that into a reported three-year deal with the Commanders. This is just the beginning and there are plenty more moves on the way.
