Jets Madden Rating Revealed: Did They Get It Right?
The New York Jets are trending in the right direction with training camp in the not-so-distant future.
Mandatory minicamp is behind us and training camp will kick off in just a few weeks. There's a lot of excitement around this Jets team right now. Minicamp led to a lot of positive buzz around quarterback Justin Fields and Garrett Wilson specifically and things are different than a year ago.
New York's roster is young and hungry and now is being led by head coach Aaron Glenn.
The Jets finished in third place in the AFC East last season with a 5-12 record, but there's expectations that things will turn around. One way that this is shown is through Madden NFL 26's beta rankings.
The game isn't out yet. It won't be until August 14th so nothing is official or finalized yet. But, beta rankings have popped up on social media. The Jets were listed with an 86 overall team ranking, just behind the Philadelphia Eagles.
Madden NFL 26's website noted that no ratings are final: "We can’t wait to tell you more about upcoming features & details in Madden NFL 26 via our Gridiron Notes, so stay tuned! We want to remind you that playbooks, ratings, and players in the closed beta are not final, and will be updated before the World Wide Launch of Madden NFL 26."
By the time the game launches, things surely will change. But, this is fun to see at least. The Jets are trending in right direction and could surprise some people in 2025.
